Patriots’ Bill Belichick Calls Out Bears QB Caleb Williams
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been making waves as a sports commentator. After not getting hired by another NFL team after parting ways with the Patriots, he has been making many different appearances on media shows covering the NFL.
It has been very entertaining for the fans to hear what he has to say about the league. He has provided some hilarious moments and some very good analysis with his football knowledge.
Recently, Belichick was asked about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. What he had to say will not make Bears fans very happy.
Belichick made it clear that he has not been impressed by Williams so far, despite the flashy plays he had during the preseason.
“Well, he wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20. There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.”
Williams has been called a "generational talent" leading up to his rookie season. He's expected to lead Chicago back to contention. However, Belichick isn't buying into the hype just yet.
In Week 1, Williams will have a chance to silence all of the doubters. His Bears will take on the Tenenssee Titans in his home debut.
Winning over legends like Belichick is never an easy task. It will never happen before a single NFL snap is taken.
However, it's also good that Williams still has some who aren't buy into him being a superstar just yet. He'll need to stay grounded and motivated in order to reach his full potential. Proving Belichick wrong could certainly be a motivational tool for him.
All of that being said, Belichick also makes a very good point. The completion percentage issue is a very real concern. He also only made a couple of highlight plays.
It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Williams can have for Chicago in Week 1. He'll look to come out firing and the Bears will likely put the football in his hands quite often.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!