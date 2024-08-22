Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams gives viral pink phone update; does he still have one?
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is already showing flashes of brilliance in the NFL. He’s also dealing with the scrutiny of being the No. 1 NFL draft pick not just on the field, but what he does off of it as well.
Recently, on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Williams was roasted for his choice of bag he carried with him.
The 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner from USC just announced he’s going to continue his tradition of painting his nails before games, something social media trolls have been critical of in the past.
And then there’s his pink iPhone he’s taken a lot of heat for that started while he was a Trojan.
Some in the media like Robert Griffin III have already come to his defense when it comes to Williams’ iPhone.
But whatever happened to this viral phone? Williams addressed it on “Pardon My Take”.
“I actually broke my pink cell phone on accident," the Bears QB said. “I have to get a new one”.
Williams said right now he has a black one. And for the record, he said the phone itself is pink, not the case.
The show also talked about how a "Pardon My Take" co-worker named Jack McGuire once commented that the pink cell phone is “crazy” and Williams clapped back saying McGuire’s profile picture is “crazy”, which led to McGuire changing it.
Williams said he wouldn’t apologize for having a pink cell phone, and nor should he. Williams can do all his talking on the field. Check out this latest video of him throwing passes behind his back like he’s Patrick Mahomes.
And dropping dimes like this in the preseason:
If history shows anything, the haters won’t bother Williams at all. After all, we are talking about a cellphone: not a game, a cellphone.
