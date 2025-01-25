Cameron Brink, A’ja Wilson slay side-by-side in NBA Paris Game fit off
Cameron Brink hopes to be an MVP one day. She at least got to sit with one when the Los Angeles Sparks star sat courtside on Saturday in Paris.
Brink, 23, returned to watch the NBA Paris Game rematch between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers after she took in part 1 on Thursday with her mom where she took epic photos with 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama who made the 6-foot-4 star look small.
The forward is still rehabbing her knee after an ACL injury in June, but is in France for Paris Fashion Week where she linked up courtside this time with Las Vegas Aces and WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. Brink rocked the all-denim fit while Wilson had a very Paris look with the beret on.
That’s quite a lot of height between them with Wilson also at 6-foot-4, but their stylish fits stand out.
Brink is part of the Lunar Owls in the new Unrivaled league in Miami, she couldn’t participate with the injury. She still managed to crush fits like her tiny miniskirt for a night out.
Wilson, meanwhile is enjoying the offseason and is not playing in Unrivaled after the Aces fell short of a three-peat. The MVP is getting some much needed-needed time off and enjoying herself.
Wilson and Brink together made for some awesome photos.
