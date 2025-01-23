Cameron Brink stuns with mom at NBA Paris Game in full-length coat
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink may have been knocked out of the 2024 Summer Olympics after a knee injury ended her rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks, but she still found her way to Paris.
Brink pulled up to Accor Arena to check out Victor Wembanyama's homecoming as the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Indiana Pacers.
As you would expect, Brink strolled into the arena in style with a cozy full-length coat, New Balance sneakers, and a Birkin.
Brink also linked up with fellow New Balance athlete Aaron Nesmith, a forward for Indiana.
You know Killa Cam is itching to get back onto the court.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
Brink is itching to get back into game form and you can expect her to make a big statement when she returns to the court later this year.
