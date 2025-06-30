Cameron Brink's mother reveals which of her photoshoots was 'too much'
Cameron Brink is known to slay her photoshoots. But one shoot — that actually didn’t happen — was almost off the meter.
In an episode of the Los Angeles Sparks forward’s “Straight 2 Cam” podcast that dropped Monday, June 30, Cameron recalled a time when she pranked her mother, Michelle “Shelly” Brink, who was this episode’s guest.
During a shoot for Sports Illustrated, Cameron called Shelly pranking her, saying that the photographers made a very specific request.
“They basically were like ‘Oh, call your mom and prank her. Be like ‘is she okay if you're naked for the shoot?,’” Cameron recalled.
Shelly remembered this moment clear as day, and at the time of the call, she was not pleased. “I go ‘What do you mean naked? Like, body image naked? So you’re covered?’ There was just no way I would be fully okay.”
Though Cameron explained that she’s become comfortable with her body after years of changing in locker rooms, her mother said that the concept of a nude shoot was “too much.”
In actuality, Cameron covered the May 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue wearing a black bikini — right on time for the summer.
