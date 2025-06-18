The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink’s unreal white dress steals fiancé’s Stanford graduation thunder

The Los Angeles Sparks star upstages her man’s graduate school ceremony with her fit.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink watches during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink watches during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink usually stands out whether she’s on or off the court. She certainly stood out while at fiancé Ben Felter’s big Stanford graduation with an eye-catching fit.

Brink, 23, hasn’t returned to the Los Angeles Sparks as she continues to rehabilitate the knee she hurt a year ago in her rookie season. The 6-foot-4 beauty has still managed to keep her fashion game at an All-Star level like her all-white tennis miniskirt pregame tunnel look, and this leopard-print stunner below.

RELATED: Cameron Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter is shockingly taller than the 6-foot-4 WNBA star

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While she’s been out during that time as well, Brink and longtime boyfriend Ben Felter got engaged in September in Paris with a huge ring she’s flexed. The couple has been together since 2021 when both were Stanford Cardinal athletes: Brink in basketball and Felter in rowing.

Felter attended Brink’s graduation where she wore a minidress and custom heels on that day. Now, he just finished his Masters in Computer Science from Stanford and she attended his big day, but totally stole his thunder in pictures with her white dress.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink shares rare photos with super tall dad, endearing message

Ben Felter and Cameron Brink
Ben Felter/Instagram
Ben Felter and Cameron Brink
Ben Felter/Instagram

That’s a winning day: You earn a Masters from Stanford and have a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and WNBA star fiancée taking photos with you.

The couple has said they will get married sometime in 2026 at Stanford as well where no doubt Brink will once again reign fit supreme that day.

Cameron Brink, Ben Felter, Stanfor
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion