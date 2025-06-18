Cameron Brink’s unreal white dress steals fiancé’s Stanford graduation thunder
Cameron Brink usually stands out whether she’s on or off the court. She certainly stood out while at fiancé Ben Felter’s big Stanford graduation with an eye-catching fit.
Brink, 23, hasn’t returned to the Los Angeles Sparks as she continues to rehabilitate the knee she hurt a year ago in her rookie season. The 6-foot-4 beauty has still managed to keep her fashion game at an All-Star level like her all-white tennis miniskirt pregame tunnel look, and this leopard-print stunner below.
While she’s been out during that time as well, Brink and longtime boyfriend Ben Felter got engaged in September in Paris with a huge ring she’s flexed. The couple has been together since 2021 when both were Stanford Cardinal athletes: Brink in basketball and Felter in rowing.
Felter attended Brink’s graduation where she wore a minidress and custom heels on that day. Now, he just finished his Masters in Computer Science from Stanford and she attended his big day, but totally stole his thunder in pictures with her white dress.
That’s a winning day: You earn a Masters from Stanford and have a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and WNBA star fiancée taking photos with you.
The couple has said they will get married sometime in 2026 at Stanford as well where no doubt Brink will once again reign fit supreme that day.
