Cameron Brink's insane white fit outdone by injured-crutches glam Sparks' Rae Burrell
Both besties Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell are still out for the Los Angeles Sparks and both hope to return sometime in July. While they can’t play yet, it’s not stopping them from rocking some amazing fits together.
Brink, 23, continues to recover from the ACL injury she suffered a year ago, while Burrell, 24, hurt her leg in the first minute of action she had this season.
Brink and Burrell love to hang out off the court and try and one-up each other where they recently had a tennis skirt fit-off, as well as danced in their full Sparks uniforms teasing coming back.
While Brink has been doing some insane exercises in the gym to get back, Burrell is still in the crutches phase of her recovery, but it didn’t stop her from crushing an amazing look while Brink had an unreal one on herself. First with the glasses on:
And then without the shades:
They both ate those looks for sure, but you gotta hand it to Burrell for putting out that kind of fit effort with the crutches.
Sparks fans can’t wait to get the duo back on the court together this season with the newly-acquired Kelsey Plum. At least the fans are being treated to some elite fashion in the meantime.
