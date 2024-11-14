Cameron Brink wows in fire-red pajamas for cozy bed pose
Cameron Brink is going from the beach to the bedroom for her latest fit.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who was a fashion icon all WNBA season even while injured with her pregame fits like her season finale strapless minidress, suede boots look, recently posed for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a sizzling white bikini for a drop-dead wow look.
Brink brought the pajamas look for her latest fit while sitting around on a bed with a basketball. Check out these fire-red jammies she’s rocking with that have a Christmas feel to them.
That’s got to be a big mattress for all 6-foot-4 of Brink. She’s even got the socks still on.
Brink has had an amazing offseason with her fashion like at Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-toe leopard-print fit, but also with her personal life having gotten engaged to Stanford boyfriend Ben Felter over the summer.
The 22-year-old finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
Brink is a true dual threat on and off the court with her game and fashion. Her latest PJs look is yet another winner this offseason.
