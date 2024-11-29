Cameron Brink stuns in all-black, high-slit dress next to lookalike mom
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink's red-hot offseason continues. Afterenjoying a Mexican beach vacation with her fiance Ben Felter, and wowing in a white bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Brink dropped another IG stunner to honor a special person in her life.
Brink delivered a birthday shoutout to her mom Michelle and the two looked like twins.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward was rocking a stunning all-black, high-slit dress while her mother was rocking an all-red fit.
MORE: Cameron Brink sneaks smoking red bikini selfie behind fiancé
"Hottest momma out there, Brink wrote.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
