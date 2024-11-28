Cameron Brink slays sizzling low-cut dress on Mexico beach with fiancé
Cameron Brink continued her MVP offseason with a bikini-filled beach paradise trip to Mexico with new fiancé Ben Felter.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward had her rookie season cut short with by an ACL injury, but that hasn’t stopped her from winning her fit game. The 22-year-old basketball beauty has been seen winning Wheel of Fortune in a miniskirt and boots, slaying her incredible abs in workout gear, and wowing in a white bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Brink and Felter, who met when she was a Stanford Cardinal where he’s a fifth-year senior, headed south of LA to Baja, Mexico, for a vacation. While there, Brink flexed a string bikini on the beach and this stunning low-cut dress she flaunted on the beach.
RELATED: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer stunning courtside for JuJu Watkins
RELATED: Cameron Brink kills it in sick custom Lakers special City Edition jersey
Brink captioned her post, ““My Saturn has returned 🪐🤍.”
According to search AI, “ My Saturn has returned" means that, according to astrology, the planet Saturn has reached the same position in the zodiac as it was when you were born, marking a significant life period called a "Saturn Return," which is often seen as a time of major personal growth, taking on greater responsibilities, and entering a new phase of adulthood, sometimes accompanied by challenges and self-reflection as you reassess your life path.”
Brink and Felter truly look happy. Brink is clearly winning the offseason.
