Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie shares touching postgame moment
Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs bounced back Saturday in a must-win game against the Tennessee Volunteers. After the win, the quarterback’s UGA cheerleader sister Kylie Beck shared a touching moment with her brother and mom.
The 19-year-old sophomore Kylie has been making headlines all season for her cheerleader uniform selfies — even outshining Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder — and her stunning fits like her cowgirl bombshell photos in Texas, and her flawless legs photo in Florida.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie drops makeup-free selfie
She’s also been Carson’s No. 1 fan, sending him inspiring messages after losses. After Saturday’s big win in Athens, Georgia, over No. 6 Tennessee, Kylie shared a heartwarming photo after the game hugging Carson with mom Tracy saying, “I wonder time & time again what I did to deserve these 2 😊❤️.”
RELATED: Hanna Cavinder goes makeup-free in bathrobe to full glam
What a sweet moment, indeed. And a huge win to keep Georgia’s playoff hopes alive with two losses on the season.
Kylie is also a cheerleader for the “Dance Dawgs” for Georgia basketball games where she’s shown off that uniform as well.
Georgia is at home next weekend against UMass in what should be a cakewalk — meaning more winning hugs for Kylie, mom, and Carson.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions
Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics