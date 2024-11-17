The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie shares touching postgame moment

The 19-year-old UGA sister of the Bulldogs quarterback shares a heartfelt moment after the Tennessee game.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) leaves the field after winning a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) leaves the field after winning a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs bounced back Saturday in a must-win game against the Tennessee Volunteers. After the win, the quarterback’s UGA cheerleader sister Kylie Beck shared a touching moment with her brother and mom.

The 19-year-old sophomore Kylie has been making headlines all season for her cheerleader uniform selfies — even outshining Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder — and her stunning fits like her cowgirl bombshell photos in Texas, and her flawless legs photo in Florida.

She’s also been Carson’s No. 1 fan, sending him inspiring messages after losses. After Saturday’s big win in Athens, Georgia, over No. 6 Tennessee, Kylie shared a heartwarming photo after the game hugging Carson with mom Tracy saying, “I wonder time & time again what I did to deserve these 2 😊❤️.”

Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck
Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck / Kylie Beck/Instagram

What a sweet moment, indeed. And a huge win to keep Georgia’s playoff hopes alive with two losses on the season.

Kylie is also a cheerleader for the “Dance Dawgs” for Georgia basketball games where she’s shown off that uniform as well.

Georgia is at home next weekend against UMass in what should be a cakewalk — meaning more winning hugs for Kylie, mom, and Carson.

