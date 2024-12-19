The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie swoons over Hanna Cavinder bikini photos

Kylie Beck, a cheerleader at Georgia, swooned over a Hawaii photodump from brother Carson Beck's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder.

Josh Sanchez

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

The Georgia football team is heading to the College Football Playoff once again, which means Kylie Beck, the sister of star quarterback Carson Beck, will get to travel to New Orleans to cheer on her brother and the Bulldogs at least one more time this season on New Year's Day.

Someone else who could make the trip is Miami Hurricanes women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder, who is Carson's girlfriend.

Hanna recently dropped some stunning photos from Hawaii, and if she gets some free time on new Year's perhaps she'll drop the beaches for Bourbon Street and join Kylie and Carson for the festivities.

MORE: Hanna Cavinder flexes toned abs in bikini bombshell pics from Hawaii

What we do know is Hanna and Kylie have formed a friendship ove the past few months and the latter probably wishes she was out with Hanna catching some sun.

After Hanna dropped her bombshell IG photos, Kylie was in the comments swooning over her brother's beau. Kylie complimented Hanna with the re-affirming comment, "You are perfection," to which Hanna responded, "[YOU ARE!]"

Kylie Beck, Hanna Cavinde
Instagram

It's the power duo we didn't know we needed to see.

Before we know it, Kylie, who is a 19-year-old sophomore cheerleader at the University of Georgia, could continue her recent wave in the internet spotlight and join Hanna and Haley as the Cavinder Triplets.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

