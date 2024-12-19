Carson Beck’s sister Kylie swoons over Hanna Cavinder bikini photos
The Georgia football team is heading to the College Football Playoff once again, which means Kylie Beck, the sister of star quarterback Carson Beck, will get to travel to New Orleans to cheer on her brother and the Bulldogs at least one more time this season on New Year's Day.
Someone else who could make the trip is Miami Hurricanes women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder, who is Carson's girlfriend.
Hanna recently dropped some stunning photos from Hawaii, and if she gets some free time on new Year's perhaps she'll drop the beaches for Bourbon Street and join Kylie and Carson for the festivities.
MORE: Hanna Cavinder flexes toned abs in bikini bombshell pics from Hawaii
What we do know is Hanna and Kylie have formed a friendship ove the past few months and the latter probably wishes she was out with Hanna catching some sun.
After Hanna dropped her bombshell IG photos, Kylie was in the comments swooning over her brother's beau. Kylie complimented Hanna with the re-affirming comment, "You are perfection," to which Hanna responded, "[YOU ARE!]"
It's the power duo we didn't know we needed to see.
Before we know it, Kylie, who is a 19-year-old sophomore cheerleader at the University of Georgia, could continue her recent wave in the internet spotlight and join Hanna and Haley as the Cavinder Triplets.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick