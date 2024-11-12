Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flexes Georgia Bulldogs basketball cheerleader fit
It wasn’t a good weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs football team and Carson Beck in a poor loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie Beck at least got to cheer on a Bulldogs win for the basketball team on Sunday.
The 19-year-old UGA sophomore is making quite a name for herself. She’s even upstaged Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder while wearing her football cheer uniform, rocked a Victoria’s Secret-inspired fit, and flaunted her flawless legs while out with friends in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
While football is king at Georgia, it’s basketball season now as well and that means Kylie and the “Dance Dawgs” are out in full force. She showed off her different cheerleader uniform from Sunday’s men’s hoops win over Texas Southern University, captioning her post “Just doing what I love. 🏀💃🏼.”
Kylie looks as stunning as always.
Here’s a comparison of the basketball cheerleader fits to the football ones she wears:
Here’s another of her basketball uniforms she’s previously showed off while doing the full splits.
Football is still king when it comes to those uniforms as well, but Kylie makes each a winning look.
The basketball team returns to action on Tuesday night vs. North Florida, while the UGA football team looks to rebound in a must-win home game in a huge matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Kylie will be at both rocking her cheerleader fits.
