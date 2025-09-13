Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks eye-catching sparkly Hurricanes fit vs. USF
Carson Beck’s first season with the Miami Hurricanes has been a smashing success so far. His sister’s game-day like when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs have been as well.
After Carson transferred to Miami, Kylie, who was a Bulldogs cheerleader, left the school as well in an emotional note.
When Carson had a nasty breakup with former Hurricanes basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder, his sister had his back despite being friends with her.
When Carson took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the opening game, he wasn’t the only one shining at Hard Rock Stadium: Kylie rocked a “Hurricane” look.
For Saturday’s big matchup between No. 5 Miami and the No. 18 South Florida Bulls back at the home of the Miami Dolphins, Kylie wore an “Eye of the storm” eye-catching sparkly look.
The game had a big weather delay as it poured down rain with Carson already throwing two touchdowns when Kylie posted. That’s a sure-fire way to steal her brother’s thunder with a that look.
Both Becks have been shining bright at Miami games unlike the weather, and Saturday was no different.
