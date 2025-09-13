The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks eye-catching sparkly Hurricanes fit vs. USF

With her quarterback brother and Miami home vs. South Florida, the former Georgia cheerleader didn’t disappoint with her game-day look.

Matt Ryan

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carson Beck’s first season with the Miami Hurricanes has been a smashing success so far. His sister’s game-day like when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs have been as well.

After Carson transferred to Miami, Kylie, who was a Bulldogs cheerleader, left the school as well in an emotional note.

When Carson had a nasty breakup with former Hurricanes basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder, his sister had his back despite being friends with her.

RELATED: Carson Beck reuses Hanna Cavinder trash-talk post after Notre Dame win

Carson and Kylie Beck
Carson and Kylie in Miami / Kylie Beck/Instagram

When Carson took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the opening game, he wasn’t the only one shining at Hard Rock Stadium: Kylie rocked a “Hurricane” look.

For Saturday’s big matchup between No. 5 Miami and the No. 18 South Florida Bulls back at the home of the Miami Dolphins, Kylie wore an “Eye of the storm” eye-catching sparkly look.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister sports custom Miami Beck crop top, denim miniskirt for QB bro

The game had a big weather delay as it poured down rain with Carson already throwing two touchdowns when Kylie posted. That’s a sure-fire way to steal her brother’s thunder with a that look.

Both Becks have been shining bright at Miami games unlike the weather, and Saturday was no different.

Kylie Beck and Carson Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

