Carson Beck reuses Hanna Cavinder trash-talk post after Notre Dame win

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback hilariously used the same exact post for both. Hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 18, 2024; Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs warming up before the game vs the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Memorial Stadium. / IMAGO / Newscom World
Carson Beck's personal revenge tour is off to a great start.

After many college football pundits, including one that thought he'd get benched by October, were skeptical of his renaissance season as the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, the former Georgia Bulldogs QB1 delivered a huge opening win against their old-school rival Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 27-24.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) drops back to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Beck, 22, who's hoping to also improve his dramatic NFL draft stock nosedive, had an Instagram post yesterday with the caption, "talk is cheap."

Beck, though, also posted another one on his IG stories, presumably for all the haters out there. It has the question from someone, "what motivate u more than anything?"

Beck's reply, "disrespect."

Carson Beck reuses this caption anytime the Miami Hurricanes QB1 feels disrespected. / Carson Beck/Instagram

Now the investigative team at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, meaning this author, felt that screengrab text exchange looked oddly familiar.

And funny enough, it's the exact same IG Stories post Beck shared back in late April after his ugly breakup with influencer Hanna Cavinder of the Cavinder twins fame, who had been a major reason why the ex-Georgia starter had chosen the U since she and her sister both played for the Miami basketball team.

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder back in happier times together with Haley Cavinder and her now fiancé Jake Ferguson, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. / Cavinder twins/Instagram

You can read that original story from my colleague, Matt Ryan, here, titled, "Miami QB Carson Beck has perfect one-word post after Hanna Cavinder's comments."

Cavinder brutally took down Beck in a viral clip talking to golf influencer Kai Trump, and yes, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, on her YouTube vlog about the messy end.

"I didn't break up with him because he cheated," Cavinder said. "I broke up with him because of who he is."

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So whether it's his famous ex-girlfriend or haters tracking his every move on the field, like any aspiring great QB, Beck is keeping receipts and always looking to cash in on the "disrespect."

And he's got the perfect post on repeat to prove his point!

