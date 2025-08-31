Carson Beck’s sister sports custom Miami Beck crop top, denim miniskirt for QB bro
Carson Beck and his $4M+ NIL salary makes his debut for the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday after transferring in the offseason.
The 23-year-old quarterback Beck was with the Georgia Bulldogs program from 2020-2024 before he headed to his native Florida to play his final season.
Part of the transfer was thought to be because he was dating influencer and former Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder all last season as she was posting smitten pictures at games with him and custom Carson Beck crop tops. They unfortunately had a nasty break up that included a TikTok diss.
Carson is over all that — he even had a one-word reaction to her — and is focused on football. Specifically, on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday in a huge matchup.
Through it all, Carson’s younger sister Kylie has had his back, and also suddenly left Georgia after one year where she was a cheerleader to pursue her dance and influencer career. She even got invited to dance with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
On Saturday, Kylie was still rooting for the Bulldogs still. She said, “As always…… Go dawgs!! ❤️🖤.” She’d add, “Will forever cherish the year I had dancing between the hedges 🥰.”
For Sunday, it was all about big bro and her custom Beck crop top with the denim miniskirt and some Converse heels. Kylie wrote, “@canesfootbal I love you already 🧡💚.”
Both Carson and Kylie are ready to make a splash at the Canes game on Sunday.
