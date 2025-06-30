Stephen Curry’s kids Ryan, Canon steal show dancing with dad at Valkyries game
It’s usually Riley Curry who steals the show dancing in the crowd when dad Stephen Curry is around. This time it was his 9-year-old daughter Ryan and his 6-year-old son Canon stealing the show while they took in a Golden State Valkyries game.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying family time this offseason from taking sweet pics with son Cai, 1, during Father’s Day, to a family photo where Riley is now almost as tall as her NBA dad, to hanging with wife Ayesha Curry where he went fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert, and also crushing her on the beach while flexing shirtless.
The 37-year-old Steph came short of winning his fifth NBA championship after a hamstring killed the team’s chances in the second round of the playoffs. Before that, Riley was seen dancing with mom having a great time at a game.
Now, supporting the new sister team in the Valkyries, dad took Ryan and Canon to the game at Chase Center in San Francisco where it was lit in the crowd while they were dancing.
Teammate Brandin Podziemski was also there dapping it up with Steph and Canon.
The Valkyries would also defeat the Seattle Storm 84-57 and Steph was loving it.
The good vibes of the Currys must have carried over onto the court as Steph’s family offseason continues to be epic.
