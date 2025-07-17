The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cavinder twins Hanna, Haley wear matching black fits giving post-surgery update

The influencers and former Miami basketball players give an update the first day after their operations.

Matt Ryan

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cavinder twins do almost everything together, including plastic surgery.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, 24, both announced they were getting breast augmentation surgery done on TikTok, and have been documenting the whole process.

The former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars, NIL queens, and influencers aren’t afraid to rock a bikini like for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week in 2024 where they went out together.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

While they are constantly posting workout, dieting, bikini photos like their recent Baywatch red ones, and fire fits on their joint and individual IG accounts, they wanted a change to feel better about themselves. They shared this video post-surgery of Hanna.

After Day 1 of both getting surgery, they wore matching black fits together giving a health update post-op. They said they “struggled sleeping” because of having to sleep on their backs. They got into more depth on the surgery below.

Haley Cavinder is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna was formerly with Georgia and now Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

The important thing is they are “feeling good” after “the twins got twins.”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder
Cavinder twins/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

