Cavinder twins Hanna, Haley wear matching black fits giving post-surgery update
The Cavinder twins do almost everything together, including plastic surgery.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, 24, both announced they were getting breast augmentation surgery done on TikTok, and have been documenting the whole process.
The former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars, NIL queens, and influencers aren’t afraid to rock a bikini like for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week in 2024 where they went out together.
While they are constantly posting workout, dieting, bikini photos like their recent Baywatch red ones, and fire fits on their joint and individual IG accounts, they wanted a change to feel better about themselves. They shared this video post-surgery of Hanna.
After Day 1 of both getting surgery, they wore matching black fits together giving a health update post-op. They said they “struggled sleeping” because of having to sleep on their backs. They got into more depth on the surgery below.
Haley Cavinder is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna was formerly with Georgia and now Miami quarterback Carson Beck.
The important thing is they are “feeling good” after “the twins got twins.”
