Taylor Rooks’ superhero outfit turns heads with NBA legend’s new nickname

Taylor Rooks is always turning heads with her fits whether it’s on Thursday nights in the NFL, or courtside at NBA games. Her latest one had her feeling like a superhero.

The 33-year-old Rooks stunned over the summer when she announced a surprise wedding to a mystery man, and even had a star-studded guest list that included former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green posing together.

We’ve seen her dazzle in all white fit on the NFL sidelines, pose with a WWE female star for an epic photo, and make a quarterback star an afterthought with her look.

RELATED: NFL, NBA reporter Taylor Rooks flaunts bikini summer after surprise wedding

Taylor Rooks/Instagram

She even had a cameo in a Jack Harlow video.

In her latest stunning look for the NBA Cup, Rooks rocked this dress where she said, “shoes got me feeling like Thanos.”

RELATED: Taylor Rooks turns heads on sidelines with dress for Dolphins-Bills TNF game

Here’s a look at her bejeweled Dolce & Gabanna shoes she was talking about.

Taylor Rooks/Instagram

She revealed she got the nickname from Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who is a TV analyst for games on Amazon Prime with Rooks.

Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Thanos is the all-powerful alien warlord from Marvel comics who looks like like this:

It’s another fit hit for Rooks with her comic book superhero slay.

What will she rock next for the NBA Cup Final tomorrow night for the New York Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs? Stay tuned.

