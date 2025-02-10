The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Erin Andrews changes fit at Super Bowl, stuns next to Charissa Thompson

The Fox Sports reporter started Super Bowl Sunday off with a very different look than she wore at the game.

Matt Ryan

Erin Andrews talks with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Erin Andrews talks with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Erin Andrews stunned earlier on Super Bowl Sunday in a sparkly black minidress while doing media coverage for the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. She completely changed her fit once she arrived to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 46-year-old Fox Sports reporter and “Calm Down” podcast co-host with Charissa Thompson is known for slaying her looks while not holding back on the behind-the-scenes gossip of her job like some pants that literally made her feel like her “butt was on fire.”

While her butt wasn’t on fire for Super Bowl LIX, her fit certainly was. Andrews ditched the sparkly black look for a golden one — a rose gold one — and posed with Thompson on the field.

Andrews and Thompson, 42, are definitely proving that age is just a number. They both looked amazing and certainly better than the game itself.

Andrews and her fit were front and center with MVP Jalen Hurts after the Eagles throttled the Chiefs, 40-22, to prevent a historic three-peat and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly.

While it was quite the night for Hurts and the Eagles, Andrews had quite the full day with not one, but two stunning Super Bowl fits.

