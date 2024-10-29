Chelsea Freeman flexes custom Freddie ‘Freeman’ coat in enemy territory
The 2024 World Series shifted to the Bronx on Monday night for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
Chelsea Freeman, who was ecstatic by husband Freddie Freeman's Game 1 heroics, made the trip out east forthe big game and was once again proudly representing Freddie.
She shared her fit on social media which featured a custom "Freeman" denim jacket, a custom World Series handbag, and heels from Designer Shoe Warehouse.
MORE: Chelsea Freeman rocks all-black Dodgers crop top fit for World Series Game 2
MORE: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
MORE: Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea Freeman start World Series ticket giveaway
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.
The World Series shifts to New York on Monday, October 28, with the Yankees in an 0-2 hole. If Freeman and the Dodgers can steal a game on the road, the Yankees will be on the ropes.
