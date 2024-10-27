Chelsea Freeman rocks all-black Dodgers crop top fit for World Series Game 2
Freddie Freeman's extra innings heroics lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series, but he's not the only star in the family.
Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, turned heads with a stunning fit at the opening game of the Fall Classic and she was back at it again on Saturday night.
Chelsea was rocking some Dodgers-themed custom nail art repping the team and her husband, and Saturday's fit did more of the same.
She pulled up to Dodgers Stadium in a black crop top tank with some shiny black pants to complete the look.
Chelsea has quickly emerged as the leader in the clubhouse in the World Series of WAGs.
Now that Chelsea has come through big in back-to-back nights, we'll have to see if Freddie can do the same.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.
