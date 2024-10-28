The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea Freeman start World Series ticket giveaway

Los Angeles Dodgers power couple Freddie and Chelsea Freeman have launched a World Series ticket giveaway with signed memorabilia.

In this story:

Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 1 hero, and his wife Chelsea are giving back to the fans.

Over the weekend, the couple launched a World Series ticket giveaway for fans that comes with some signed memorabilia from Freeman himself.

Chelsea announced the giveaway on social media as a way to "give back" to the fans after they outpoured support throughout the season for the couple's son, Max, who suffers from the rare Guillan-Barre syndrome which left him with full-body paralysis over the summer.

Max has since received good news is recovering.

"We are so thankful for your support and kindness to our family this season and want to give back to one of you," Chelsea wrote while announcing the giveaway.

The winner will receive two World Series tickets and a signed Freddie Freeman baseball.

To enter, you must follow Chelsea and Freddie on Instagram, like the post announcing the giveaway, tag three friends, and share the post.

It's really that simple.

Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.

The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.

She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The World Series shifts to New York on Monday, October 28, with the Yankees in an 0-2 hole. If Freeman and the Dodgers can steal a game on the road, the Yankees will be on the ropes.

