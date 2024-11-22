Chelsea Freeman stuns in Nashville fits you didn’t see at CMA Awards
It was quite a night on country music’s biggest stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday with the stars out, and Chelsea Freeman was one of the brightest. Now, she dropped the fits she wore while on her trip you didn’t see.
Chelsea is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and was a fit All-Star all playoffs long with stunning looks like her winning look that outclassed the World Series trophy during the celebration.
Now that it’s the offseason, the two flew to Tennessee in a private jet and enjoyed a date night where Chelsea, 33, wore a fire miniskirt fit and black knee-high boots.
RELATED: Simone Biles crushes in ‘90s glam’ gown, new hairstyle at CMA Awards
Then it was time for bed where Chelsea can make even her pajamas sizzle.
Chelsea then showed off the behind-the-scenes look of her getting ready for the CMA Awards and a selfie with her stunning blazer look she rocked for the night.
That is truly breathtaking.
Then it was event time where Freddie, who his wife called a “country boy,” attended a CMA Awards for a second time. He even crashed a Shaboozey, Brooks & Dunn interview.
Freddie and Chelsea have been together since 2011 and married since 2014. They have three children: Frederick “Charlie” Charles II, Brandon and Maximus.
It looks like the couple had an epic trip, but of course Chelsea was the MVP.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip