Chelsea Freeman’s revealing white blazer outshines hubby Freddie at CMA Awards
Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea continue to both be MVPs.
Freddie won the World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers with four home runs vs. the New York Yankees, while Chelsea’s been the Most Valuable Person off the field with stunning looks like the one that outclassed the World Series trophy. Their adorable family has also won over a lot of hearts.
On Wednesday, the couple hit up country music’s biggest night at the CMA Awards show in Nashville, Tennessee, where the stars like Simone Biles and her 90s glam look were out. Once again Chelsea and her fit stole the night in a revealing white business suit with nothing else underneath.
Yea, that’s tough look to beat.
Freddie, who his wife called a “country boy,” attended the event for a second time. He even crashed a Shaboozey, Brooks & Dunn interview.
Freddie and Chelsea have been together since 2011 and married since 2014. They have three children together: Frederick “Charlie” Charles II, Brandon and Maximus.
Freddie is clearly enjoying his offseason where wife Chelsea is the MVP.
