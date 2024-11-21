The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman’s revealing white blazer outshines hubby Freddie at CMA Awards

The World Series MVP’s wife stole the show on country music’s biggest night.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade.
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea continue to both be MVPs.

Freddie won the World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers with four home runs vs. the New York Yankees, while Chelsea’s been the Most Valuable Person off the field with stunning looks like the one that outclassed the World Series trophy. Their adorable family has also won over a lot of hearts.

On Wednesday, the couple hit up country music’s biggest night at the CMA Awards show in Nashville, Tennessee, where the stars like Simone Biles and her 90s glam look were out. Once again Chelsea and her fit stole the night in a revealing white business suit with nothing else underneath.

Yea, that’s tough look to beat.

Freddie, who his wife called a “country boy,” attended the event for a second time. He even crashed a Shaboozey, Brooks & Dunn interview.

Freddie and Chelsea have been together since 2011 and married since 2014. They have three children together: Frederick “Charlie” Charles II, Brandon and Maximus.

Freddie is clearly enjoying his offseason where wife Chelsea is the MVP.

