Chiefs-Chargers pineapple bikini Karol G halftime show in Brazil turns heads

The game in São Paulo got really interesting at halftime with the performance from the pop star.

Matt Ryan

Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; General view inside the stadium before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena.
Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; General view inside the stadium before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers game in Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, didn’t heat up much until the halftime show.

It’s been a fun few days in Brazil that featured in insane welcome for Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Unfortuantely, Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance but team heiress Gracie Hunt made up for it with her stunning Brazilian minidress.

The recording artist and fiancée of Kelce, Swift likely was watching the halftime show featuring popular Columbian pop artist Karol G in a pineapple bikini.

It was a very spirited and lively performance from the 34 year old star.

Some absolutely loved it:

While others found it a little too-much for the children watching:

The significance of the pineapples in the performance is because pineapples originated in Brazil. They are proud of their origin and signifance in their culture.

Whether or not you liked the halftime show, it certainly drew the attention of viewers.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

