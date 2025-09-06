Gracie Hunt’s Chiefs red Brazilian minidress makes up for Taylor Swift’s absence
While Taylor Swift and the other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs didn’t make the trip to São Paulo, Brazil, for the season opener, team heiress Gracie Hunt wasn’t missing it. She certainly represented with her Chiefs Brazilian minidress for some local flair.
The 26-year-old Gracie, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, arrived the day before the game with sister Ava, 20, where they rocked their travel makeup-free looks.
They’d have a good time partying at the “Chiefs House” venue where even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell showed up and was seeing have an adult beverage with the Clarks.
For the actual game in Arena Corinthians, Hunt didn’t disappoint with her Chiefs red minidress with a Brazilian twist to it. She even wore some shoes that look like they are out of the Wizard of Oz.
The former Miss Kansas was a fit hit all season like her golden dress that was the one highlight of the devastating Super Bowl loss.
It’s a good fit start to the season for Gracie.
Next week, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles — who are the team that dismantled the Chiefs in the Super Bowl — visit Arrowhead Stadium. No doubt, Gracie will bring her game-day best for that one.
