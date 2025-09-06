The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s Chiefs red Brazilian minidress makes up for Taylor Swift’s absence

The former Miss Kansas and daughter of team owner Clark Hunt brought some local flavor to her first fit of the season.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs CEO's daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Taylor Swift and the other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs didn’t make the trip to São Paulo, Brazil, for the season opener, team heiress Gracie Hunt wasn’t missing it. She certainly represented with her Chiefs Brazilian minidress for some local flair.

The 26-year-old Gracie, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, arrived the day before the game with sister Ava, 20, where they rocked their travel makeup-free looks.

They’d have a good time partying at the “Chiefs House” venue where even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell showed up and was seeing have an adult beverage with the Clarks.

For the actual game in Arena Corinthians, Hunt didn’t disappoint with her Chiefs red minidress with a Brazilian twist to it. She even wore some shoes that look like they are out of the Wizard of Oz.

The former Miss Kansas was a fit hit all season like her golden dress that was the one highlight of the devastating Super Bowl loss.

It’s a good fit start to the season for Gracie.

Next week, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles — who are the team that dismantled the Chiefs in the Super Bowl — visit Arrowhead Stadium. No doubt, Gracie will bring her game-day best for that one.

Gracie at Super Bowl LIX / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

