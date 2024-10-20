Gracie Hunt flexes minidress sizzler in hot Cali sun for Chiefs vs. 49ers
Gracie Hunt started off Friday in a “Friday Red” Chiefs fit. She came in Sunday in her best “Sunday Yellow” dress for some hot October temperatures.
The Kansas City Chiefs oldest heiress is on fire with her fit game lately. She’s recently been seen rocking a side-by-side Chiefs glam stunner with sister Ava, or with a miniskirt and ombré shirt, or a smoking hot bikini while on a bye week vacation in Mexico.
Hunt released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and usually is flaunting her own brand of late in red, white, or black. For Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers in 80+ degree weather, Gracie wore an unexpected look in a $2195 Dolce & Gabbana yellow stunner.
She looks great, but it’s not full Chiefs colors or her own line. An unexpected fit, but she certainly slays in it.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest Chiefs heiress with sister Ava, 19, and Knobel, 22. They are the children of Kansas City owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia.
The Former Miss Kansas has been flexing those Super Bowl rings she’s won vs the 49ers twice recently, as well as the Lombardi trophies in a an event with her mom.
When you got it like that you can flex all you want. The Chiefs are going for an unprecendeted three-peat and life is nice and bright for Gracie Hunt like her Sunday dress.
