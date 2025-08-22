Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt goes non-Chiefs color between matching sister Ava, mom
The NFL season is just a couple of weeks away, and for the first time in three seasons the Kansas City Chiefs will open not as the champions. The team’s heiresses in Ava Hunt, Gracie Hunt, along with mom Tavia are already in championship fit form, though.
Gracie, 26, a former Miss Kansas and sister Ava, 20, an SMU Mustangs cheerleader, were hits last season with their matching black looks in Buffalo, and then celebrating the AFC Championship win with mom and the confetti.
RELATED: Chiefs' Travis Kelce's hand placement scrutinized in Gracie Hunt photo together
The family took several trips over the summer including Italy where they flexed their billionaire lifestyle, and then Tavía and Ava just got back from Hawaii where they showed off their love for horses as true Texans.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt wears all-white, full rodeo cowboy fit at Seahawks game
Gracie, Ava, and Tavia hit up the Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon in style. Gracie wrote on Instagram the following:
“Kicking off the 2025 NFL Season at the annual Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon! 🥂🏈 It’s so wonderful to be reunited with our Chiefs family, friends, fans, sponsors and community partners to celebrate the onset of a new Chiefs chapter. The offseason sure was sweet, but my favorite season is definitely football season. ❤️💛”
She then showed Ava and mom in red, while she rocked the non-Chiefs lighter yellow.
The Chiefs open up the season on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers where no doubt the Hunt girls will be bringing a fire fit as always to the game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat