Chiefs' Travis Kelce's hand placement scrutinized in Gracie Hunt photo together
Travis Kelce has posed for some incredible photos lately. His latest on the practice field with Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt had some fans talking, though.
The 35-year-old Chiefs All-Pro tight end had quite the offseason from his hangs with girlfriend Taylor Swift that included a James Bond girl fit she wore, as well as singing her song “Love Story” with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. He also had an epic cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 movie where Bad Bunny put honey all over his body (see the movie).
RELATED: 3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
Then, there was this photo shoot for GQ with all kinds of gems.
His and Swift fans certainly notice hidden things in their pictures as well. Fans picked up on some revealing insights into their relationship just by zooming in on their phone locked screens.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares perfect four words to Taylor Swift’s new album
Speaking of noticing things, Kelce posed with the 26-year-old former Miss Kansas Hunt, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, at practice in this photo.
One commenter wrote, “I love the hands place,” while another said, “Love how when he takes a pic with another female that’s not his girlfriend he doesn’t actually touch them ❤️😍”
Even if it’s the team owner’s daughter, Kelce isn’t messing around in friendly photos. He’s a true romantic for Swift. Respect.
