Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt wears all-white, full rodeo cowboy fit at Seahawks game
The Kansas Chiefs hit the road for their second preseason game and the Hunt girls were in full fit form. Ava Hunt’s white cowboy stunner was definitely a big hit.
The Chiefs faced the Seattle Seahawks and the Hunt family made the trek. The daughters of team owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt, 26, and her sister Ava Hunt, 20, also traveled to the game.
The girls were hits last season with looks like their competing black fits on the road, and their confetti-filled celebration ones after winning the AFC Championship.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava flex first Chiefs fits of season in red vs. white minidresses
While Gracie gets headlines as a former Miss Kansas and is always posting her workout crop top fits like this one, Ava is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader and loves to show off her full cheerleader uniform for games. Soon she’ll be cheering on the Mustangs and Chiefs on Saturdays and Sundays again.
For Friday’s game, Gracie flexed a $7,000 purse with her look. Ava, meanwhile, would wear her own unique fit with mostly all white with a Chiefs red tassel shirt, showing off her Texas roots for a cowboy stunner.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows her ‘adrenaline junkie’ side with scary shark swim
The Hunts are certainly already in midseason fit form.
The Chiefs will enter this season not as defending champs for the first time in three years. Whether or not they get back to the top of the mountain, the Hunt girls will no doubt be a hit come game days again.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal