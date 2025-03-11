Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunts' white purse dog disappears in her matching minidress
Gracie Hunt is known to steal the show with her looks — but at any opportunity she can, she’ll have her best friend by her side.
Her dog, that is. Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt —- rarely goes anywhere without her teacup pomeranian named Yeti. Whether Gracie is at the gym or on a plane, Yeti is bound to be with her. On Tuesday, Gracie matched Yeti’s icy energy in a stylish outfit in her home.
Posing by the fireplace, Gracie wore a form-fitting white dress with a denim blue collar. The Chiefs heiress was holding Yeti very closely, and the dog blended in well with the dress.
While this look was fitting for any of Gracie’s many brand partnerships, Yeti was the star of the show. Embedded in the post was an Amazon link for Yeti’s pet picks — the toys and doggy accessories she can’t live without.
One of her go-tos include a TKENPRO camera and treat dispenser, a gadget designed to keep watch of her and dispense treats when her bowl is empty. Some of her other favorite accessories include a collapsible feeding and water bowls, and a Yeti-brand water bowl —- how apropos.
Like her mother, Yeti’s got some next-level taste.
