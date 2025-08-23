Chiefs heiresses Gracie, Ava Hunt have red summer-fit battle vs. Bears
The fit game was fire on Friday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the final preseason game for the Kansas City Chiefs led by team heiresses Gracie Hunt and her sister Ava Hunt who had a fit battle on the sidelines.
The Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears before they open the season at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5.
The day before the game, Gracie and Ava were at the Chiefs luncheon with mom Tavia Hunt and dad and team owner Clark Hunt where Gracie had a non-Chiefs color dress on.
Gracie was all about the Chiefs red with the family for the game.
Gracie and Ava also had a sidelines fit off together for the cameras.
Gracie, 26, a former Miss Kansas and sister Ava, 20, an SMU Mustangs cheerleader, were hits last season with looks their matching black looks in Buffalo.
Since the Super Bowl loss, the family took several trips over the summer including Italy where they flexed their billionaire lifestyle.
Gracie also got a new boyfriend since last season in Derek Green — the son of former Chiefs QB Trent Green. Gracie would post pictures with Derek on Friday as well.
While they stood out together, Gracie with Ava definitely were the fashion winners on the night.
