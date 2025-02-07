The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt channels flamenco dancer in ruffle Chiefs-red gown with dad Clark

It was hard to steal the NFL MVP Josh Allen-fiancée Hailee Steinfeld spotlight, but Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt tried her best at the NFL Honors.

Gracie Hunt tried her best.

The 2025 NFL Honors was dominated by the Buffalo Bills quarterback, now NFL MVP, Josh Allen, 28, and his superstar fiancée Hailee Steinfeld with her engagement ring debut, also 28, but the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress tried her best to steal at least a small part of the spotlight from the adorable duo, not to mention New England Patriots GOAT Bill Belichick, 72, and his scantily-clad 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson also crying for attention.

Too bad Clark Hunt, the Chiefs owner, and his wife Tavia or daughter Gracie didn't get the memo.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (left) with his wife Tavia Shackles (center) and daughter Gracie Hunt (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Normally, the oldest child of the Hunt empire, with her high-slit flamenco Chiefs-red celebration gown would have gotten more headlines. But this was the perfect storm of Hailee Steinfeld-palooza with her strapless low-cut stunner crossed with the Jordon Hudson-wowza, did she really wear that to an NFL event?

As far as headlines, unfortunately for the Hunts, they were a distant, distant third.

The Hunts might have the last laugh with a historic three-peat on the line for generational-NFL QB1 Patrick Mahomes and Belichick-chaser Andy Reid, and without Steinfeld or Hudson, Gracie's stylish ensemble will have way less competition.

Well at least with Steinfeld. You never know with the 24 year old.

