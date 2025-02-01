Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt displays Super Bowl-ready abs in sizzling red top, jeans
The Super Bowl is just eight days away. Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is already in championship-worthy fits.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt’s kids with brother Knobel, 22, and sister Ava, 19.
The former Miss Kansas 2021 beauty has crushed many looks all season like her traffic-stopping yellow puffer, and her expensive yellow minidress while on the sidelines in California, and her head-to-toe Chiefs red winner for the big AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills.
RELATED: Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt, Ava rock stunning fits in wild celebration together
Gracie just dropped a Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day worthy minidress, and remained in super form with her black jeans and rose ab-revealing red top.
RELATED: Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt, Ava slay in side-by-side jaw-dropping leggy fit off
She looks game ready with the Chiefs colors, too.
Gracie has been promoting her own NFL collection in Wear By Erin Andrews for the big game as well.
She’s also keeping big game ready by slaying her workouts.
Gracie no doubt will be bringing her best look on February 9 in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Chiefs will be trying for an unprecedented three-peat when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. It would be the fourth ring Gracie and her sister Ava can flex around from the Patrick Mahomes era.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
