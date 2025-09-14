Chiefs star Travis Kelce's fashion-forward fit vs. Eagles turns heads in Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce pulled up for Sunday's Super Bowl rematch game against the Philadelphia Eagles in an icon look. The tight end let the Eagles know he's all business... but with a twist.
Kelce sported a classy navy seersucker suit but paired the blazer with shorts. It's a controversial look but it is still summer after all.
MORE: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement photo has hilarious hidden detail
He also wore black dress shoes – no socks. He paired the navy suit with gold button details and a matching navy tie.
The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-1 heading into the major Week 2 matchup against the Eagles. Last week, the Chiefs fell 27-21 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kelce and his squad face a tough challenge on Sunday as they play without a couple of key receivers – Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
RELATED: See inside Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' fancy new Kansas City steakhouse
Kelce inadvertently knocked out Worthy last week with a dislocated shoulder after running his route into the young wideout. The former Texas star returned to practice after the injury but is inactive on Sunday.
Kansas City kicks off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Ahead of the game, Kelce sat down with Eric Andrews to recap his summer – including his proposal to Taylor Swift.
