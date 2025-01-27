The Athlete Lifestyle logo

5-foot-11 Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy wowed by Taylor Swift's height seeing her in-person

In a hilarious moment during the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship Game celebration, the rookie was stunned by how tall the global pop icon is.

Matthew Graham

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Usually us mere mortals are stunned by how tall and big professional athletes are in-person.

As far as global pop icons go, it's usually how short and tiny they are. Well apparently, that's not the case for Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have long smooch in eerily similar Chiefs celebratory vibe

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025: Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce celebrating an AFC Championship Game victory vs. the Buffalo Bills / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Swift is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches. The Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, who was the breakout star in the AFC Championship Game in the dramatic 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills, with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, is listed at 5 feet, 11 inches.

We won't mention the fact that the Bills passed on him in last year's draft. "I said it once, they skipped on me, that's their loss," Worthy said in a dagger statement.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift share adorable Chiefs postgame celebratory hug

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift is definitely taller than Brittany Mahomes. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As we know, internet heights are murky at best, and in an adorable postgame moment during the Chiefs celebration, Worthy must have never met Travis Kelce's most famous girlfriend in the world before this moment.

"Oh s**t, [she's] taller than me," Worthy said giddily.

LIke our fellow Sports Illustrated NFL analysts, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI closely examine listed heights for athletes and celebrities. In this case, both heights seem legitimate.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you look at this video of Swift, 35, wearing black boots with high heels, and her 6-foot-5 Paul Bunyan man, also 35, T-Swift probably was easily over six feet with the added lift.

It was a funny moment in a Chiefs victory celebration that's becoming an annual tradition.

Now it's a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl for a historic three-peat. While Swift will undoubtedly get more attention, the 21-year-old first-year player will be one of the biggest keys to make Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs immortal.

Taylor Swift
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

