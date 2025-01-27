5-foot-11 Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy wowed by Taylor Swift's height seeing her in-person
Usually us mere mortals are stunned by how tall and big professional athletes are in-person.
As far as global pop icons go, it's usually how short and tiny they are. Well apparently, that's not the case for Taylor Swift.
Swift is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches. The Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, who was the breakout star in the AFC Championship Game in the dramatic 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills, with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, is listed at 5 feet, 11 inches.
We won't mention the fact that the Bills passed on him in last year's draft. "I said it once, they skipped on me, that's their loss," Worthy said in a dagger statement.
As we know, internet heights are murky at best, and in an adorable postgame moment during the Chiefs celebration, Worthy must have never met Travis Kelce's most famous girlfriend in the world before this moment.
"Oh s**t, [she's] taller than me," Worthy said giddily.
LIke our fellow Sports Illustrated NFL analysts, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI closely examine listed heights for athletes and celebrities. In this case, both heights seem legitimate.
If you look at this video of Swift, 35, wearing black boots with high heels, and her 6-foot-5 Paul Bunyan man, also 35, T-Swift probably was easily over six feet with the added lift.
It was a funny moment in a Chiefs victory celebration that's becoming an annual tradition.
Now it's a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl for a historic three-peat. While Swift will undoubtedly get more attention, the 21-year-old first-year player will be one of the biggest keys to make Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs immortal.
