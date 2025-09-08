The Athlete Lifestyle logo

See inside Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' fancy new Kansas City steakhouse

The three-time Super Bowl champion Chiefs buddies are opening up a swany new steak restaurant, 1587 Prime. Get a peek inside.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 29, 2023: Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy while Travis Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan. 29, 2023: Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy while Travis Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If you follow Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on social media, you know that they're celebrating more than just life-changing Taylor Swift news: away from the field that is.

The Kansas City Chiefs best friends and three-time Super Bowl champions are opening up a steakhouse together called 1587 Prime, and you can see inside the swanky restaurant for the first time.

And wow, it's popping off "The Great Gatsby" vibes of the roaring '20s.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the name of the steak joint isn't very original, with "15" being the two-time NFL MVP Mahomes' number, and "87" being the the seven-time All-Pro Kelce's, these first glimpses are quite impressive.

Some highlights that stand out for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI are the marble staircase leading into the bar, and the main oval bar itself with the wine cellar directly behind it and those retro little lamps as the perfect accent.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For those that have never been to Kansas City, it's a fantastic food town, especially when it comes to barbecue and steak. So while the celebrity factor will make it a huge success in the early going, especially when Kelce's fiancée Swift makes her first appearance, it will still depend on the quality of the food, especially given the lavish vibes will probably mean exorbitant prices.

Kelce and his older brother Jason, who are already laughing all the way to the bank with their reported $100 million "New Heights" Amazon deal, are also apparently making a huge fortune with their Garage Beer, now with a $200 million valuation after $60-$70 million in revenue already for 2025.

While Kelce's net worth is exponentially lower than his global icon pop-star partner, the 35-year-old is catching up quickly.

Hopefully 1587 Prime will be another win for him and Mahomes off the field.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

