See inside Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' fancy new Kansas City steakhouse
If you follow Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on social media, you know that they're celebrating more than just life-changing Taylor Swift news: away from the field that is.
The Kansas City Chiefs best friends and three-time Super Bowl champions are opening up a steakhouse together called 1587 Prime, and you can see inside the swanky restaurant for the first time.
And wow, it's popping off "The Great Gatsby" vibes of the roaring '20s.
While the name of the steak joint isn't very original, with "15" being the two-time NFL MVP Mahomes' number, and "87" being the the seven-time All-Pro Kelce's, these first glimpses are quite impressive.
Some highlights that stand out for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI are the marble staircase leading into the bar, and the main oval bar itself with the wine cellar directly behind it and those retro little lamps as the perfect accent.
For those that have never been to Kansas City, it's a fantastic food town, especially when it comes to barbecue and steak. So while the celebrity factor will make it a huge success in the early going, especially when Kelce's fiancée Swift makes her first appearance, it will still depend on the quality of the food, especially given the lavish vibes will probably mean exorbitant prices.
Kelce and his older brother Jason, who are already laughing all the way to the bank with their reported $100 million "New Heights" Amazon deal, are also apparently making a huge fortune with their Garage Beer, now with a $200 million valuation after $60-$70 million in revenue already for 2025.
While Kelce's net worth is exponentially lower than his global icon pop-star partner, the 35-year-old is catching up quickly.
Hopefully 1587 Prime will be another win for him and Mahomes off the field.
