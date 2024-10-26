Chris Taylor's wife Mary Keller rocks custom denim jacket for Dodgers Game 1
The 2024 World Series is officially underway and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck first thanks to extra innings heroics from Freddie Freeman to lift the Dodgers over the New York Yankees.
Freeman crushed a grand slam in the 10th inning to give LA the 6-3 win.
The Dodgers had the support of the home crowd, with several of the players' wives in the stands for the series-opening game. Among them was Mary Keller Taylor, the wife of outfielder Chris Taylor, who pulled up in style.
Mary Keller pulled up to Dodgers Stadium in a custom, hand-painted jacket from Denim Designs by LV LLC featuring an image of Chris Taylor rounding the bases and pointing to the sky.
She was sitting next to Tommy Edman's wife Kristen and Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie.
Mary Keller and Chris Taylor married in December 2022 in Waialua, Hawaii.
She works as a media and entertainment associate at Russ August & Kabat in Los Angeles.
You can expect to see Mary Keller back in the stands at Dodger Stadium cheering on LA and Tommy when the team returns to the field for Game 2 against the Yankees on Saturday night.
The first pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.
