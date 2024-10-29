Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo goes foraging in lingerie
Decorating is never easy, and sometimes you find yourself doing bizarre things in the process of perfecting your home. But Olivia Culpo took things to the next level while designing the new kitchen she shares with hubby Christian McCaffrey.
The 32-year-old model has apparently been busy, happily detailing the kitchen transformation that she achieved on a budget. “Since we’re only at this house during football season I really wanted to budget wisely. Pretty much everything I styled is from Amazon or Target,” she wrote in the caption on her Instagram Story. But she noted that one piece of decor came not from a store, but from her garden.
“I hope you guys like this centerpiece because… I dulled my favorite kitchen knife foraging for them!” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 29.
Culpo went on to share a video of herself, clad in what looks like a lacy nightgown, hacking away at the branches of a tree with a knife. Her frustration is evident as she tries to saw through the foliage. “Seriously don’t try this at home,” she continued. “I ended up getting shears.”
Culpo's efforts certainly weren’t helped by her attire, which offered her no protection from falling leaves or sharp branches.
Even though her knife was dulled, nothing could dull her enthusiasm for her “next project [... her] forever home” in Los Angeles.
She shared a sneak peek at the house, and added, “So much original character to protect in this home! It’s going to be such a special project.”
