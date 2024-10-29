The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo goes foraging in lingerie

Sophie Hessekiel

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wedding at the Watch Hill Chapel and reception to follow at at the Ocean House in Westerly, RI on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wedding at the Watch Hill Chapel and reception to follow at at the Ocean House in Westerly, RI on Saturday, June 29, 2024. / Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK

Decorating is never easy, and sometimes you find yourself doing bizarre things in the process of perfecting your home. But Olivia Culpo took things to the next level while designing the new kitchen she shares with hubby Christian McCaffrey.

Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram
Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram / Olivia Culpo via Instagram


The 32-year-old model has apparently been busy, happily detailing the kitchen transformation that she achieved on a budget. “Since we’re only at this house during football season I really wanted to budget wisely. Pretty much everything I styled is from Amazon or Target,” she wrote in the caption on her Instagram Story. But she noted that one piece of decor came not from a store, but from her garden.

Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram
Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram / Olivia Culpo


“I hope you guys like this centerpiece because… I dulled my favorite kitchen knife foraging for them!” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 29.


Culpo went on to share a video of herself, clad in what looks like a lacy nightgown, hacking away at the branches of a tree with a knife. Her frustration is evident as she tries to saw through the foliage. “Seriously don’t try this at home,” she continued. “I ended up getting shears.”

Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram
Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram / Olivia Culpo, via Instagram


Culpo's efforts certainly weren’t helped by her attire, which offered her no protection from falling leaves or sharp branches.

Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram
Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram / Olivia Culpo via Instagram

Even though her knife was dulled, nothing could dull her enthusiasm for her “next project [... her] forever home” in Los Angeles.

Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram
Screenshot from Olivia Culpo's Instagram / Olivia Culpo via Instagram

She shared a sneak peek at the house, and added, “So much original character to protect in this home! It’s going to be such a special project.”

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published
Sophie Hessekiel
SOPHIE HESSEKIEL

Home/Fashion