Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo’s sizzling low-cut fit for NYFW (PHOTOS)
Christian McCaffrey may be out injured for the San Francisco 49ers, but his wife is out there rocking some seriously stunning outfits.
The model, actress, influencer, and NFL WAG took in New York Fashion Week and was spotted at the Bulgari Studio Party. The former Miss Universe and SI Swimsuit model dropped a bunch of photos to her 5.6 million Instagram followers, showcasing her incredible fashion choices.
The caption reads, “Fashion Month is here”, with a black and a white heart to match Culpo’s white skirt and low-cut black top. She has a black Saint Laurent purse to bring it all together. Scroll through to see other photos of her in fabulous fits, and what looks to be an increble meal.
Culpo certainly knows how to pose for pictures and the 32-year-old beauty has quite the makeup routine, as her now husband hilariously narrated.
Culpo and the All-Pro running back McCaffrey have been dating since 2019, and recently married on June 29 in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island in a spectacular wedding extravaganza filled with all kinds of festivities.
Culpo took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share two snaps of her red-and-gold 49ers hat. Hopefully, she’ll be able to support McCaffrey on the field again soon.
