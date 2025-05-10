The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson wowed by Ciara’s makeup-free selfie before glam date night

The New York Giants quarterback can’t get enough of his wife’s bold look.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.
Russell Wilson and Ciara during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara has been crushing it lately with fire fits and dramatically different looks. Her latest one had her hubby Russell Wilson gushing over it.

The 39-year-old Ciara and her New York Giants quarterback husband have been embracing their new life in NYC after Wilson came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like she does, she immediately stole his thunder upstaging his first official team photo, and then posed with the New York Knicks cheerleaders while they took in a game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

They’ve also had some adorable family time with their four kids in matching fit Easter Sunday, and crushing in unreal Wicked costumes for daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday party where Ciara did her viral chair pose as a full-on witch.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

After that, it was dad and mom time where Ciara and Wilson hit up Formula 1 Miami where she melted the track with her red-racer fit on, followed by hitting up the 2025 Met Gala together where the singer looked unrecognizable with short hair.

Speaking of looking unrecognizable, Ciara did a Met Gala photo dump and the first one she shared before the final look glam look was her in hair braided and makeup-free.

Wilson couldn’t help but reply: “Pretty Girl. Pretty Momma. Pretty Wife. Pretty Mrs. Wilson. Pretty Forever Mine.”

Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

How sweet. The couple has been married since 2016 and it’s easy to see why they are still together with beautiful comments like these from Wilson.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

