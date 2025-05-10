Russell Wilson wowed by Ciara’s makeup-free selfie before glam date night
Ciara has been crushing it lately with fire fits and dramatically different looks. Her latest one had her hubby Russell Wilson gushing over it.
The 39-year-old Ciara and her New York Giants quarterback husband have been embracing their new life in NYC after Wilson came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like she does, she immediately stole his thunder upstaging his first official team photo, and then posed with the New York Knicks cheerleaders while they took in a game.
They’ve also had some adorable family time with their four kids in matching fit Easter Sunday, and crushing in unreal Wicked costumes for daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday party where Ciara did her viral chair pose as a full-on witch.
After that, it was dad and mom time where Ciara and Wilson hit up Formula 1 Miami where she melted the track with her red-racer fit on, followed by hitting up the 2025 Met Gala together where the singer looked unrecognizable with short hair.
Speaking of looking unrecognizable, Ciara did a Met Gala photo dump and the first one she shared before the final look glam look was her in hair braided and makeup-free.
Wilson couldn’t help but reply: “Pretty Girl. Pretty Momma. Pretty Wife. Pretty Mrs. Wilson. Pretty Forever Mine.”
How sweet. The couple has been married since 2016 and it’s easy to see why they are still together with beautiful comments like these from Wilson.
