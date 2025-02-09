Ciara crushes stunning black miniskirt, boots fit partying with Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson isn’t playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his famous singer wife Ciara are certainly enjoying New Orleans, Louisiana, for the weekend’s events.
The couple hit The Big Easy after Wilson just played in his 10th Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and Ciara crushed a fire Wilson cheerleader fit and did an adorable dance with her daughter, while Wilson had dad time with his stepson.
Upon arrival, Ciara wasted no time stealing Wilson thunder in a leather miniskirt and corset top at a party, and then sizzled in a red all-leather look at EA Sports’ Madden Bowl event.
From there, the two hit up Ciara’s rum company’s party where she wore another incredible miniskirt and boots look while partying with her man (scroll through).
That’s definitely a boss look.
Ciara is co-owner in the rum company Ten To One. She previously showed off whilepuffing a cigar in a low-cut top stunner and enjoying a glass of it.
Wilson and Ciara are slaying there way through Super Bowl weekend, and while he’s not playing in the big game Sunday, he’s at least enjoying a much-deserved offseason while his wife is winning with her fit game.
