Ciara's birthday suit stunner in bodysuit, sheer skirt with Russell Wilson
Ciara celebrated her 39th birthday this weekend and Russell Wilson pulled out all of the stops.
Russ started the day with a heartwarming message and video honoring his wife on her big day and later on it was time for a night out on the town.
For the night out, Ciara took things to the next level with a stunning birthday fit.
MORE: Vanessa Bryant wishes bestie Ciara happy birthday, posting the two together
Ciara wore an all-black bodysuit with a sheer skirt draped over.
She shared a video of her night out with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the Steel City with the caption, "With you I smile the biggest. Thanks for loving me the way you do."
Now, that is a power couple.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023.
Russ has also helped raise Future Zahir, 9, which is Ciara's son with her ex-boyfriend, rap star Future.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension