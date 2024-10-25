Russell Wilson’s touching message, video for Ciara’s birthday
Ciara turned 39 on Friday and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback husband Russell Wilson posted a beautiful tribute to his wife and mother of his kids.
Even if his star singer wife wears the wrong NFL team’s colors not once but twice, and steals his thunder before his Steelers debut with an insane gold queen bee fit, or wears a curvy black dress that keeps his mind on more than football, she’s been there to support him at games and in his Steelers gear with the whole family in adorable fashion.
RELATED: Ciara loses the fancy fits, rocks ‘Goodies’ look in cute video
Wilson took to Instagram to write a touching tribute where he said, “Happy Birthday my Queen! @Ciara I love you so much. Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world! Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can't wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies! love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!! ❤️.”
He then posted this video to pay homage to his wife.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson celebrate huge family achievement in Steelers gear
Wow, so many memories, and how time flies. Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Ciara and the kids will no doubt the there to support dad when the Steelers take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh. But Friday is all about Ciara and her birthday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension