Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld slays in backless white minidress
We are seeing more and more of Hailee Steinfeld these days, with and without her quarterback boyfriend.
Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen were recently seen together in a rare public appearance at teammate Khalil Shakir’s charity puppy adoption event. Then Steinfeld was spotted at Monday Night Football last week to watch the Bills’ big win over the New York Jets.
The A-list actress then turned up the heat on her own while cooking in a shoestring tank top. Now, she took to Instagram to share another burning hot photo in a sizzling white minidress.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld strikes seductive pose in low-cut fit
Steinfeld captioned it, “11 weeks of BS baby!! Biig love to everyone who's been with us from the start. If you haven't signed up yet, do it now & see what you've been missing... So excited for what's next.”
”BS” referring to her fan newsletter Beau Society that reached its 11th week of issues.
RELATED: Stephen Curry lovestruck over wife Ayesha’s incredible fit photo
Steinfeld boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Allen, 28, and Steinfeld, 27, have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
While Allen and the Bills travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, his girlfriend already scored a touchdown this week with her outfit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post