Ciara’s young sons’ dapper ‘Goodfellas’ photo with Russell Wilson
Oh, how time flies. Russell Wilson is in his 13th NFL season already and has been married to Ciara for eight of them.
The Grammy Award-winning artist is still looking amazing at 38 and flexing some serious biceps, while Wilson, 35, is still awaiting his first action as the backup quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At home, the couple’s kids are growing up fast. After tying the knot back in 2016, they welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3. Recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Wilson showed he’s part of the boys club at home, posting an epic photo with Future and Win with a Goodfellas recreation pose, in which he captioned it, “God’s Fellas.”
Those are some dapper “Dons” right there. What a pose by Ciara’s boys.
Fans loved the photo as well.
Despite Wilson starting the season on the sideline, Ciara has been spotted at Acrisure Stadium cheering on the Steelers throughout the opening month of the season.
Whether or not he plays, Wilson has nothing else to prove in the NFL. It’s all about dad life and he’s certainly getting a “W” with this photo.
