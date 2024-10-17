Source: 'A Ton' of Steelers Don't Want Russell Wilson to Start Over Justin Fields
In Pittsburgh this week—and indeed for months now—the headlines have been dominated by the debate between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Wilson has not played a down for the Steelers as he nurses a calf injury suffered shortly before the beginning of the regular season. In his stead, Fields has led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start, throwing for five touchdowns and running for five touchdowns in a tentative rejuvenation of his career.
As Wilson nears full health and Fields's time as the Steelers' starter an end, sources tell SI's Albert Breer that not everyone in the Pittsburgh organization is thrilled about a potential change.
"This is a decision that has not been made yet," Breer said on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday. "I know some people there that feel like Tomlin is gonna take this thing to end of the week and really take a hard look at it."
The Steelers are scheduled to play the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.
“There are a ton of people in that place right now that feel like Russell Wilson would limit them on offense in a way that Justin Fields does not, which I think is a big part of the reason why so many people there just wish that Tomlin would stick with Fields," Breer said.