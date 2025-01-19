The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Commanders Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks giant fur coat, custom skirt

Melanie Wilking, the wife of Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, stayed warm in a giant fur coat to watch the team's upset win over Detroit in the NFL Playoffs.

Josh Sanchez

Melanie Wilking attends the iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Los Angeles.
Melanie Wilking attends the iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
It was a great weekend to be a Washington Commanders fan. The franchise's incredible turnaround reached the next level with the team upsetting the Detroit Lions to advance to the NFC Championship.

Washington stormed into Detroit to upset the No. 1 seed Lions at Ford Field, and one person who was in attendance for the incredible win was Melanie Wilking, the wife of Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.

It was an especially great moment for Melanie, who is originally from Detroit, watching her husband's team advance in the postseason in her hometown.

For the big game, Melanie was suited up in a giant burgandy fur coat with a custom No. 30 miniskirt.

Melanie Wilking, NFL WAGs, Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
Melanie Wilking / Instagram

Melanie Wilking, NFL WAGs, Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
Melanie Wilking / Instagram

It has been a magical season for the Commanders and their loyal fans.

Melanie and Ekeler began dating in 2021 after the running back slid into her DMs on Instagram. In August 2023, the couple was engaged. They were eventually wed in May 2024, with Melanie's estranged sister Miranda reuniting with her family for the ceremony.

Miranda's story was shared on the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil where she lost contact with her family after falling into a cult.

Melanie Wilking, NFL WAGs, Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
Melanie Wilking / Instagram

Washington is now just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Commanders will take on the winner of Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

