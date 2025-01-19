Commanders Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks giant fur coat, custom skirt
It was a great weekend to be a Washington Commanders fan. The franchise's incredible turnaround reached the next level with the team upsetting the Detroit Lions to advance to the NFC Championship.
Washington stormed into Detroit to upset the No. 1 seed Lions at Ford Field, and one person who was in attendance for the incredible win was Melanie Wilking, the wife of Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
It was an especially great moment for Melanie, who is originally from Detroit, watching her husband's team advance in the postseason in her hometown.
For the big game, Melanie was suited up in a giant burgandy fur coat with a custom No. 30 miniskirt.
It has been a magical season for the Commanders and their loyal fans.
Melanie and Ekeler began dating in 2021 after the running back slid into her DMs on Instagram. In August 2023, the couple was engaged. They were eventually wed in May 2024, with Melanie's estranged sister Miranda reuniting with her family for the ceremony.
Miranda's story was shared on the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil where she lost contact with her family after falling into a cult.
Washington is now just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Commanders will take on the winner of Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
