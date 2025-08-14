Jayden Daniels has epic fail holding baby at Commanders practice
Jayden Daniels can do no wrong in the eyes of Washington Commanders fans.
The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year led the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game in his first season, and the 24 year old single handedly brought hope back to a franchise that had been suffering under former owner Dan Snyder.
And while his dating life and meddlesome mother Regina Jackson have been hotly debated, Daniels seems like a great guy off the field. But we found something he's not very good at doing - holding babies.
In an endearing clip, the Heisman Trophy winner is obviously not a father, awkwardly holding teammate Mike Sainristil's baby Summer, or technically probably a toddler at this point at almost 14 months old, like she's an alien, having no idea what to do with her.
Daniels can't give Summer back to his mother fast enough.
Daniels should take a lesson from NFL MVP Josh Allen, who isn't intimidated at all holding babies and toddlers, training hanging out with his young nephew.
We're kidding of course, and Daniels was all smiles in the clip, with the Commanders official Instagram handle captioning the post, "Uncle Jayden reporting for duty 🫡."
(As a dad of two young boys, you'd throw both your shoulders out in a hurry with the Daniels' method. Although even with the more comfortable way, I still might throw my shoulder and lower back out. Kids are surprisingly heavy!)
One of the users also noticed, replying, "t is so funny watching non-parents hold a baby.😂😂. I remember holding babies like that. Love to see this brotherhood building. Literally cannot make this up.🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
Commanders fans don't care how he holds his teammates' kids, as long as the Pro Bowler continues to live up to the lofty expectations he has now set.
